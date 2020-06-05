Saratoga County coronavirus update

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Friday that there have been 500 total positive cases since testing began. Of those 500 cases, 434 people have made a full recovery. As of Friday, there are 51 active cases in the county.
There are five people being treated in the hospital. There have been 16 death reported in Saratoga County. There have been 13,491 tests given to county residents.
