Saratoga County coronavirus update

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday that there have been 498 total positive cases since testing began. Of those 498 cases, 434 people have made a full recovery. As of Thursday, there are 49 active cases in the county.
There are six people being treated in the hospital. There have been 16 death reported in Saratoga County. There have been 12,647 tests given to county residents.
