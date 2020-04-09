Breaking News
Saratoga County coronavirus update

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday that there have been 184 positive accumulative cases in the county since testing began. There are 10 people in the hospital being treated for the virus.

“We know that everyone wants to spend this time with their loved ones but there is concern that the virus may spread from one family member to another, causing another person to be infected,” said Director of Public Health Services Cathi Duncan. “Families are encouraged to find new ways to connect instead of having large in-person gatherings. This will help stop the spread and flatten the curve.”

