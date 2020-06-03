Saratoga County coronavirus update

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Wednesday that there have been 495 total positive cases since testing began. Of those 495 cases, 434 people have made a full recovery. As of Wednesday, there are 46 active cases in the county.

There are six people being treated in the hospital. There have been 16 death reported in Saratoga County. There have been 12,644 tests given to county residents.

