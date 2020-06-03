SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Wednesday that there have been 495 total positive cases since testing began. Of those 495 cases, 434 people have made a full recovery. As of Wednesday, there are 46 active cases in the county.
There are six people being treated in the hospital. There have been 16 death reported in Saratoga County. There have been 12,644 tests given to county residents.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources
LATEST STORIES
- Latham beauty salon excited to get going again, despite limited services allowed in Phase 2
- Saratoga County coronavirus update
- Watch: Gov. Cuomo to give daily briefing at 11:30 a.m.
- Massachusetts coronavirus update: Governor Baker and officials provide live news conference in Boston Wednesday
- Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provides daily coronavirus update