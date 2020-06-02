Saratoga County coronavirus update

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday that there have been 484 total positive cases since testing began. Of those 484 cases, 434 people have made a full recovery. As of Tuesday, there are 35 active cases in the county.
There are six people being treated in the hospital. There have been 16 death reported in Saratoga County. There have been 12,197 tests given to county residents.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources