Saratoga County coronavirus update

SARATOGA COUNTY (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services Saturday announced the most current stats* on COVID-19 in Saratoga County.
County Health Officials say there are 475 confirmed cases of COVIE-19, with six people currently hospitalized. Sadly, the County reports there have been 15 deaths related to the virus.
