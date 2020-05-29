Saratoga County coronavirus update

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In their latest briefing, Saratoga County officials reported an additional 5 cases of the coronavirus in the county bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 472.
The county did not have any additional deaths to report. The death toll for the county stands at 15. There are a total of 407 people who have recovered from the virus.
County officials reminded the public to wear masks when in public. They said face masks work two ways by protecting both the wearer and others.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources