Saratoga County coronavirus update

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New data released Tuesday shows that there have been 462 total cases since testing began. Of those 462 cases, 398 people have been cleared of the virus. There are 50 active cases in the county.

There are four people being treated for coronavirus in the hospital. There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths reported.

Officials will hold an hour long Facebook Live Event on Wednesday at 10 a.m. The following officials will be participating;

Peter P. Bardunias – Senior Vice President, Community Advancement, Capital Region Chamber

Shelby Schneider – President & CEO, Saratoga County Prosperity Partnership

Todd Shimkus – President, Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce

