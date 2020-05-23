Saratoga County coronavirus update

SARATOGA COUNTY (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services announced Saturday the most current stats* on COVID-19 in Saratoga County.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19: 449

Deaths: 15

Hospitalizations: 4

Memorial Day Weekend

As everyone heads outside to enjoy and celebrate Memorial Day Weekend, there are a few important things to remember according to County Officials. It is still recommended that everyone maintain social distance and wear a mask or face covering while in shared public spaced.

Here are a few different ways you can celebrate safely:

Get Outdoors – Go for a hike, bike, walk or have a picnic with your household while still maintaining social distance from others

Game Night – Take on a puzzle or pull out a board game.

Drive-in Movies – Local drive-in movie theaters have opened with some new rules. Be sure to visit their websites for more information before attending.

Outdoor Cookout – Order from your favorite restaurant or start up the grill and have a family barbeque at home with the members of your household.

Driveway Chalk Art – Thank our veterans and honor Memorial Day by making patriotic driveway chalk art for everyone to see on their walks.

Remember to be safe, maintain social distance and help protect all of our loved ones this holiday weekend.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES