Saratoga County coronavirus update

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New data released Friday shows that there have been 444 total cases since testing began. Of those 444 cases, 365 people have been cleared of the virus. The county is monitoring 65 active cases.
Four people are being treated in the hospital for the virus. There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths reported by the county.
9,629 county residents have been tested for coronavirus.
