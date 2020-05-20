Saratoga County coronavirus update

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials released new data on Wednesday showing that there have been 434 total cases in the county since testing began. Of those 434 cases, 349 people have been cleared of the virus. There are 70 active COVID-19 cases.

There are six people being treated in the hospital for the virus. Fifteen people have passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES