Gov. Cuomo: parking lot and drive-in religious services can begin tomorrow

Saratoga County coronavirus update

Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials released new data on Wednesday showing that there have been 434 total cases in the county since testing began. Of those 434 cases, 349 people have been cleared of the virus. There are 70 active COVID-19 cases.

There are six people being treated in the hospital for the virus. Fifteen people have passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

