Saratoga County coronavirus update

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services reported 432 COVID-19 cases county, an increase in three cases since Monday.
They reported 344 people who once tested positive have recovered and a total of 8,636 tests have been conducted. There are 73 active cases, 6 hospitalizations and 15 deaths.
Saratoga County officials are hosting a Facebook Live event on Wednesday, May 20 at 10:00 a.m. to answer questions from residents related to COVID-19.
The hour-long event will be hosted on the Saratoga County Office of Emergency Services Facebook page.
As the Capital Region begins Phase 1 of reopening on Wednesday, county officials are urging businesses to have their business reopening safety plans ready.
