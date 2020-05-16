Saratoga County coronavirus update

SARATOGA COUNTY (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services announced that there are 417 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Saratoga County as of Saturday, and 6 of those individuals are hospitalized at this time. There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths reported by the County

Cloth masks are available to County residents. The Saratoga County Office of Emergency Services has provided reusable cloth masks to each municipality in the county. Residents who need a mask should contact their Town or City Hall for one.

Residents can also attend the following cloth mask and hand sanitizer distribution event:

Saturday, May 16 from 10:00 a.m. until noon, or until supplies run out

Town of Ballston — Ballston Town Hall, 323 Charlton Road, Ballston

Efforts to reopen:

The state has released its plan for reopening. It includes metrics that regions must meet before reopening can begin. The metrics can be found here.

Saratoga County is stressing that businesses cannot reopen until an Executive Order from the Governor allows it.

The County reportedly continues to take action to address the Governor’s plan to reopen New York, working with the other counties in the region to reach the metrics. Once the reopening begins, it will take place in phases, and not all businesses will be allowed to reopen right away. The phases are outlined here.

Data Dashboard enhanced

The dashboard now includes more comprehensive information and charts on positive cases. A link to the data dashboard, which is updated on weekdays, can be found at the top of the Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services’ COVID-19 website, located here.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES