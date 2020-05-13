Saratoga County coronavirus update

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials released updated data on Wednesday showing that there have been 404 accumulative positive cases since testing began. Of those 404 cases, 323 people have been cleared of the virus. There are 67 active cases in the county.

There are nine people being treated in the hospital for the virus. 318 county residents remain in quarantine or isolation and are being monitored by the county.

There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

