Saratoga County coronavirus update

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New data released Monday shows that there have been 399 accumulative confirmed cases in Saratoga County. Of those 399 cases, 317 people have made a full recovery.

There are nine people being treated for the virus in the hospital. The county has reported 14 COVID-19 related deaths.

Officials will be holding a Facebook Live event on Wednesday, May 13, at 10 a.m. Residents can submit questions beforehand for the following officials:

  • Nash Alexander – Chief Operations Officer, Wilton Emergency Corp.
  • Peter P. Bardunias – Senior Vice President, Community Advancement, Capital Region Chamber
  • Penelope Heritage – Director, Saratoga County Animal Shelter
  • Cathleen Medick, RN, BSN – Director of Patient Services, Saratoga County
  • Kristine Orr – Superintendent, South Glens Falls Central School District
  • Todd Shimkus – President, Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce

