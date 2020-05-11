SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New data released Monday shows that there have been 399 accumulative confirmed cases in Saratoga County. Of those 399 cases, 317 people have made a full recovery.
There are nine people being treated for the virus in the hospital. The county has reported 14 COVID-19 related deaths.
Officials will be holding a Facebook Live event on Wednesday, May 13, at 10 a.m. Residents can submit questions beforehand for the following officials:
- Nash Alexander – Chief Operations Officer, Wilton Emergency Corp.
- Peter P. Bardunias – Senior Vice President, Community Advancement, Capital Region Chamber
- Penelope Heritage – Director, Saratoga County Animal Shelter
- Cathleen Medick, RN, BSN – Director of Patient Services, Saratoga County
- Kristine Orr – Superintendent, South Glens Falls Central School District
- Todd Shimkus – President, Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
LATEST STORIES
- State Police charge Stillwater teen with manslaughter in infant’s death
- As countries restart, WHO warns about lack of virus tracing
- Saratoga County coronavirus update
- Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany host food distribution for community
- Some parts of New York are ready to reopen, Governor outlines reopening plan