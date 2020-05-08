Saratoga County coronavirus update

Breaking News
SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New data released on Friday shows that there have been 387 accumulative positive cases in Saratoga County since testing began. Of those 387 cases, 295 people have made a full recovery.

There are seven people being treated for the virus in the hospital. The county has 327 active quarantines, the Health Department is actively monitoring these people.

