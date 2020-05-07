Saratoga County coronavirus update

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials released new data on Thursday showing that there have been 370 accumulative positive cases since testing began. Of those 370 cases, 293 people have made a full recovery and have been cleared of the virus.

There are eight people being treated in the hospital for the virus. There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths. 296 people are under quarantine and are being monitored by the county.

