Saratoga County coronavirus update

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday that there have been 364 accumulative positive cases since testing began. There are 73 active cases in the county being monitored by the Health Department.
As of Tuesday, there are 10 people being treated in the hospital. 167 people remain in monitored quarantine. There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
Officials will hold a Facebook Live Event tomorrow at 10 a.m. on the county’s Emergency Services Page. Residents can also submit suggestions on the same Facebook page.
