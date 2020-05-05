Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo warns of coronavirus infection rate going up if reopening doesn’t happen in phases

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Saratoga County coronavirus update

News
Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday that there have been 364 accumulative positive cases since testing began. There are 73 active cases in the county being monitored by the Health Department.

As of Tuesday, there are 10 people being treated in the hospital. 167 people remain in monitored quarantine. There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

Officials will hold a Facebook Live Event tomorrow at 10 a.m. on the county’s Emergency Services Page. Residents can also submit suggestions on the same Facebook page.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak