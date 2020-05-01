Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo closes schools for remainder of school year

Saratoga County coronavirus update

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There have been 335 accumulative positive cases since testing began. Currently, there are 81 active coronavirus cases in the county. There are 39 suspected cases being monitored by the county.

There are 11 people being treated in the hospital for COVID-19. 139 people remain in quarantine. There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in Saratoga County.

