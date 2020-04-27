Saratoga County coronavirus update

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Monday that there have been 331 accumulative positive cases since testing began. There are currently nine people being treated in the hospital.
Officials will hold a Facebook Live Event on Wednesday at 10 a.m. The event will feature:
- Peter P. Bardunias, Senior Vice President, Community Advancement, Capital Region Chamber
- Ken Slentz, Superintendent, Ballston Spa Central School District
- Sandra M. Cross, Director, Saratoga County Office for the Aging
