CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, State Police arrested Dakota Smith, 28, of Malta. Smith, the owner of DAS Builders & Remodeling LLC., was charged with grand larceny in the third degree and scheme to defraud in the first degree.

Police say they received a complaint from a Clifton Park resident about a possible contractor scam. Investigations determined that Smith agreed to complete a home renovation project in November 2022.

The victim paid Smith a deposit of more than $18,000, but Smith failed to begin the work or purchase the necessary materials for the project. The deposit was never returned to the victim.

Smith surrendered himself to SP Clifton Park. He was issued an appearance ticket to the Clifton Park Town Court on September 28 and released.