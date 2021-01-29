Saratoga County announcing decision on high-risk high school sports

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County is the latest in the Capital Region to publicly announce its decision regarding the return of high-risk high school sports since the New York State Department of Health handed the power of authorization over to the local counties last Friday.

Albany County was the first to release its guidance on Wednesday, laying out a metric that, as of noon Friday, five other counties in the Capital Region have followed. In order for school districts in Albany, Schenectady, Columbia, Greene, Warren, and Fulton counties to consider participation in high-risk sports, the rolling weekly COVID-19 positivity rate within that specific county would have to be at or below 4%. With each county’s average currently higher than that, high-risk sports will not begin on the Feb. 1, date approved by the state.

To this point, Rensselaer County is the lone local county to give the green light to high-risk sports without restriction starting Monday. In a statement, Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin said, “We believe scholastic sports are a necessary component of a child’s development and education experience and should be returned next month. We further believe that sports can and should be returned if common-sense and competency are used.”

Individual school districts will have the ultimate say over whether they’ll participate in high-risk sports if given the chance. Glens Falls has already opted out of all moderate and high-risk winter sports.

Schoharie and Montgomery counties are the two left within the umbrella of Section 2 that haven’t announced their decisions yet. Washington County delayed its decision.