Saratoga County announces upcoming COVID booster shot clinics for seniors

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County has announced two upcoming COVID-19 booster shot clinics for seniors. The clinics are for those age 65 or older who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on or before April 6 or 7.

One Pfizer booster clinic will be on October 6 at the Saratoga County Public Safety Building in Ballston Spa from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The other clinic will be October 7 at Moreau Town Hall in Fort Edward from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Registration is required for both clinics. The vaccines are free and no proof of insurance is required. To register, you can visit the Saratoga County website or call the county’s COVID-19 Booster Clinic Call Center at (518) 693-1075.

Individuals who received Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines are not eligible to attend these clinics.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, you can visit the county website or call (518) 584-7460 ext. 8327.