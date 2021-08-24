Saratoga County announces upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County Public Health Services department (SCPHS) is holding the following free community COVID-19 vaccination clinics:

Single Dose Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinic at Saratoga Regional YMCA (Malta Branch):

Wednesday, August 25: 5PM – 7PM

First Dose Pfizer Vaccine Clinics at Saratoga County Public Safety Building, 6012 County Farm Rd, Ballston Spa:

Third Dose Pfizer Vaccine Clinics at Saratoga County Public Safety Building, 6012 County Farm Rd, Ballston Spa:

Wednesday, August 25: 1:30PM-3:30PM; for Severely Immunocompromised Only

1:30PM-3:30PM; for Severely Immunocompromised Only Thursday, August 26: 9:30AM – 11:30AM & 1:30PM- 3:30PM; for Severely Immunocompromised Only

9:30AM – 11:30AM & 1:30PM- 3:30PM; for Severely Immunocompromised Only Friday, August 27: 9:30AM – 11:30AM & 1:30PM- 3:30PM; for Severely Immunocompromised Only

Third Dose Moderna Vaccine Clinic at Saratoga County Public Safety Building, 6012 County Farm Rd, Ballston Spa:

Friday, September 3: 9:30AM-11:30AM; for Severely Immunocompromised Only

The vaccines are free. No proof of insurance required. Pre-registration is required only for third dose clinics; walk-ins welcome at first dose clinics. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines administered by Saratoga County Public Health Services, please call (518) 584-7460 Extension 8327 or visit the Public Health’s COVID-19 webpage on the county’s website.