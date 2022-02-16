BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County Public Health will hold two booster vaccination clinics Wednesday, February 16, at their 6012 County Farm Road location in Ballston Spa. These are walk-in clinics and visitors will not need to make an appointment ahead of time.

A Pfizer booster clinic for all eligible people above the age of 12 will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Later in the day, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., the Moderna booster will be administered for all those aged 18 and up.

To be eligible to receive a booster shot, you must have received the second dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least 5 months ago, or the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least 2 months ago. For more information, visit the Saratoga County website or call (518) 584-7460.