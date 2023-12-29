SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) -Saratoga Springs is celebrating the end of 2023 with their New Year’s Fest. Three days of entertainment are coming together as the biggest New Year’s party north of Times Square according to the city’s chamber of commerce.

“We’ve seen an increase in business all week. Being right in the heart of Saratoga, right across from the fireworks is huge,” said Owner of Whitman Brewing, Kathy Crager.

Before those fireworks go off at the start of 2024, businesses are finding ways to bring in those crowds. Impressions of Saratoga will be welcoming Musician, Will Pedicone, among others.

“He’s an acoustic, single player. It’ll be nice ambiance in here. Nice to have somebody in. Hopefully, the weather will be nice and we can have the door open,” described Co-Owner and Founder of Impressions of Saratoga, Marianne Barker.

To add to the live songs, free dance classes will be available from Dance Fire Studio. Studio Manager, Marianna Achlaoug, says the lessons match the blues scene of the Spa City.

“It really does give Saratoga especially a good presentation for why it’s an all-stop town. You have dancing, music, and food. Who could ask for anything more?” added Achlaoug.

Even if customers do not make a purchase, owners say it’s about the lasting memories made in their stores.

“It’s great to get them in the store, let them experience our service, what we have, and hopefully people who haven’t been in get a chance to come in and see who we are and what we do,” stated Barker.

The Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce has a complete schedule of events for New Year’s Fest. A link to their website can be found here.