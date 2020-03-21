Saratoga community helps boy celebrate birthday in a unique way

ROUND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS 10) — While one local boy would have loved to celebrate his 8th birthday with his friends, he couldn’t get together with them because of social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook post, Ezra Max’s parents explained the situation and encouraged members of the community to post Happy Birthday signs in their windows and front yards around the village so that they could drive him around to see them.

Many were happy to take part in an effort to spread cheer during this difficult time.

Ezra’s family told News 10 that he was filled with excitement, knowing that everyone in Round Lake knew it was his birthday.