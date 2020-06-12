Saratoga Co. Sheriff’s Office arrest Halfmoon duo charged with multiple felonies

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff Office arrested Coleen Riley and Donald Brundige Jr. of Halfmoon both charged with multiple felonies.

Police say on Thursday, both Riley and Brundige were taken into custody found to have active Arrest Warrants for Petit Larceny out of the Town of Halfmoon following a traffic stop. Riley and Brundige were also suspects in other open cases being actively investigated in Halfmoon.

It is alleged that on January 4 Riley and Brundige possessed and cashed forged checks in Clifton Park which resulted in Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument and Grand Larceny charges for the two.

Police say Riley was also charged with a May 17 burglary at 81 Squire Lane in Halfmoon where she allegedly entered a garage and stole credit/debit cards, later using them at a Halfmoon business resulting in Burglary and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property charges.

Brundige was also reportedly involved in another case that happened in early April where he allegedly cashed a check for $1,300 resulting in a Grand Larceny charge as well as being in possession of stolen credit cards in Halfmoon.

Police charged Riley for allegedly being in possession of stolen credit cards in Halfmoon as well as numerous NYS Vehicle and Traffic charges. She was arraigned in Saratoga Springs City Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash, $20,000 secure bond, or $40,000 partially secure bond.

Police say Riley has other charges pending in Halfmoon and was out of her own recognizance at the time of the arrest. She is due in court at a later date to answer charges in both Halfmoon and Clifton Park.

Brundige was arraigned in Saratoga Springs City Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility in lieu of $40,000 cash, $80,000 secure bond, or $160,000 partially secure bond.

Brundige was reportedly out on bond at the time of the arrest, with charges still pending in Clifton Park. He is due in court at a later date to answer charged in Halfmoon and Clifton Park.

LATEST STORIES