Saratoga Co. Sheriff: man arrested for selling cocaine

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10)- 20-year-old Vincent Curtis was arrested by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office on May 15. The sheriff’s office says the Milton man was selling cocaine in Saratoga County.

Curtis was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance, both 3rd-degree felonies. He was arrested after an investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit.

Curtis was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Town of Milton Justice Court at a later date.

