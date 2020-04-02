Saratoga Co. health officials report 139 confirmed coronavirus cases, 19 hospitalized

Saratoga County EMS Coordinator Mike McEvoy stands with a pallet of medical gloves donated by GlobalFoundries to the Saratoga County COVID-19 Command Center on April 1, 2020.

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Department of Public Health says there are now 139 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Saratoga County with 19 people currently hospitalized.

“This is our ‘new normal’ for now, as we continue to fight against COVID-19,” said Cathi Duncan, Director of the Saratoga County Department of Public Health. “By following these guidelines people will help prevent the spread of this virus and save lives. Our community is in this together, and we’ll get through it together.”

On Wednesday, the county received a donation of 54,000 gloves from GlobalFoundries in Malta. The Saratoga County COVID-19 Command Center team says they are thankful for the donated personal protective equipment (PPE).

Additionally, the Saratoga County Office of Emergency Services received a shipment on Wednesday of PPE from the New York State supply stockpile, which is distributed to healthcare workers on the front lines fighting to stop the spread of the virus.

