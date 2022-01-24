Saratoga Co. COVID-19 vaccination clinics Jan. 26 and Jan. 28

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Saratoga County is holding a COVID vaccine clinic Wednesday, Jan. 26, and Friday, Jan. 28. Clinics will be held at the Saratoga County Public Health building at 6012 County Farm Road, in Ballston Spa.

Free vaccinations will be available for people who need the initial two-shot series and those who need a booster shot. The county recommends that people register online ahead of time. A limited number of same-day walk-in appointments will be available.

Clinic dates/times

Wednesday, Jan. 26: Pfizer Booster, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. for ages 12+

Friday, Jan. 28: Pfizer Booster, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. for ages 12+

Friday, Jan. 28: First Dose Pfizer, 1:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. for ages 5 to 11

Children need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. If a child cannot be accompanied by a parent or guardian, written consent must be given. A consent form can be found on the Saratoga County website.

To be eligible to receive a booster shot, people must have completed the Moderna or Pfizer vaccination series more than five months prior to getting the booster. People who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine must have received it more than two months prior to getting a booster.