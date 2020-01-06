Saratoga City Center RV Show displays over 50 vehicles

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An amazing selection of RV’s from some of the top manufacturers were seen at the Saratoga Springs City Center RV show Sunday morning.

“Brands like keystone RVs, forest river, grand designer, coachmen, all the top names people are looking for,” Jonathan Baker, Alpin Haus General Sales Manager said.

Those are just some of the brands featured in this year’s Saratoga City Center RV show. The show was held over the weekend and saw record numbers in attendance.

For those who were looking to find a new camper, representation from nine manufacturers were on hand to help answer any questions.

“They’ve sent their people out here to Saratoga to meet our customers at this base,” Baker said. “They brought great incentives with them to not only answer questions but also save a lot of money.”