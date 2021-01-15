Saratoga Chamber: Mass COVID-19 vaccination site planned for Saratoga Springs City Center

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce provided an update on Saratoga County’s vaccination program Friday. They said 1,100 residents have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

More than 10k residents have received the first dose of the vaccine. A mass vaccination site at the Saratoga Springs City Center has also been approved by Saratoga County’s Health & Human Services Committee and the Law and Finance Committee.

“As more doses of the vaccine are eventually delivered locally, the hope is we can use this mass vaccination center to help more local people to get vaccinated quickly. The County has also identified 18 points of distribution across Saratoga County that will be set up as vaccine supplies are provided to help even more people,” the Chamber said.

They are also encouraging those who can, to volunteer for the Saratoga County Medical Reserve Corps.