Social media apps are arranged for a photograph on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Greg Nash)

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Career Center in conjunction with the Greater Capital Region Career Centers will hold free virtual career workshops in January 2023. The available workshops are listed below.

January 4, 10 a.m., Resume Development This workshop presents the basics of a powerful and effective cover letter including formatting, tailoring to the job, and getting through the online application process to land an interview. Please have a rough draft of your resume with you. Facilitated by Rensselaer & Columbia-Greene.



January 5, 11 a.m., Transferable Skills. Transferable skills are qualities you have already acquired that can be used in a different job. Learn how to make employers see the connection between your qualities and the skillset needed to do the job and market yourself as the solution to an employer’s problem. Facilitated by Warren and Albany.



January 10, 10:30 a.m., Interview Preparation. Learn how to articulate your strengths, what questions to expect, how to address difficult topics, and ace the interviewing process. Facilitated by Schenectady.



January 11, 10 a.m., Goal Setting. This workshop explores how goal setting works, why goals are important, and provides helpful resources to get you started to reach your dreams. Facilitated by Washington and Albany.



January 19, 11 a.m., Completing Job Applications. Statistics show approximately 50% of mid-sized companies and almost all large corporations use an applicant tracking system to screen candidates for job opportunities. Learn how to prepare your online application to get the most visibility from hiring managers. Facilitated by Warren and Washington.



January 24, 10 a.m., Overcoming Barriers. Join an informal discussion about how to overcome potential stumbling blocks to finding a job. Whether you’re facing transportation needs, childcare needs, prior justice system involvement, inexperience, health concerns or more, this workshop will provide you with resources and strategies to help you meet your goals. Facilitated by Saratoga and Fulton-Montgomery-Schoharie.



January 26, 1:30 p.m., Social Media. Your social media presence can make or break your ability to find a job. Learn how to use social media to your advantage in searching for a job and marketing yourself to land the job or career you’ve always wanted. Facilitated by Schenectady.



Registration is required for all workshops. Visit https://thejoblink.org/calendar/ to register or call the Saratoga County Career Center at (518) 884-4170 for more information.