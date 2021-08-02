Saratoga-Capitol District Parks Region awarded nearly $100K in new funding

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — It was announced Monday that that Saratoga-Capitol District Parks Region was awarded nearly $100,000 in new funding through the Park and Trail Partnership Grants Program.

The funding will be distributed to four of the regionals friends’ groups to build programming capacity, produce educational content, and develop key infrastructure projects. The full list of awards include:

Friends of Fort Crailo ($6,500) — To harness the capacity to draw broader awareness to the Friends of Fort Crailo and Crailo State Historic Site by strengthening the board makeup, developing a strong membership plan, and creating a website.

— To harness the capacity to draw broader awareness to the Friends of Fort Crailo and Crailo State Historic Site by strengthening the board makeup, developing a strong membership plan, and creating a website. Friends of Grafton Lakes State Park ($9,506) – To build capacity through membership, volunteer, and donor development, and to fund a series of activities including hiking, mountain biking, summer film series, fundraising events, promotional materials, and other initiatives.

– To build capacity through membership, volunteer, and donor development, and to fund a series of activities including hiking, mountain biking, summer film series, fundraising events, promotional materials, and other initiatives. Friends of Saratoga Spa State Park ($75,000) — To restore the Coesa spring house, provide interpretive signage about the Coesa Mineral Spring, and to install a historically accurate replica of the original granite fountain.

— To restore the Coesa spring house, provide interpretive signage about the Coesa Mineral Spring, and to install a historically accurate replica of the original granite fountain. Friends of Bennington Battlefield ($6,750) – To add professionally produced audio files via QR code to recently installed interpretive panels providing diverse accounts of the Battle.

“These grants speak to the thriving partnership between State Parks and Historic Sites and our individual Friends groups.” said Regional Director Alane Ball-Chinian “As community focused non-profits, our Friends groups are able to execute on unique projects that meet the needs of our patrons, made possible with the Park and Trail Partnership grants. This funding will change the capacity and landscape of our sites for generations to come”