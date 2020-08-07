Saratoga businesses prepare for Travers weekend

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This weekend is the 151st Runhappy Travers. It’s one of the biggest events of the year for not just racing, but the City of Saratoga and its businesses.

There’s no denying that it’s been an unusual racing season thus far, and ahead of the big day, NEWS10’s Ben Ryan has more on the pulse of Saratoga during this time.

Normally, July and August is by far the busiest time of the year for the businesses in saratoga. to the owners – they call it Christmas in July. Because of the pandemic and no fans being allowed at the Saratoga Race Course, some are still struggling.

The Saratoga Downtown Business Association is made up of about 200 members and they said overall sales are down roughly 50 percent.

Even though the race course opened just over three weeks ago, the numbers are still not even close to a normal July and Board President of the Business Association, Deann Devitt says they’re chasing a number they will not see this year and they haven’t even seen any august numbers yet.

Moving forward, she hopes more people continue to come out and support local.

“The next six months are definitely a wildcard we don’t know what’s going to happen to have numbers spike and we can see our door shut again and i think every business owner down here is just hoping and praying that that doesn’t happen and doing their part to make sure it doesn’t happen to keep everyone safe we definitely don’t want to see these doors close again it won’t end well for anyone in this town,” she said.

Devitt also stressed that Saratoga is a year round destination and says they’ve come up with other ideas to keep businesses afloat and that it’s crucial that not just residents, but everyone in the Capital Region still come to enjoy everything the city has to offer.

