SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the U.S. marked the second federally recognized Juneteenth. Saratoga Black Lives Matter celebrated in Saratoga Spa State Park with music, vendors, voter registration, food and more.

June 19th marks the day in 1865 when Union soldiers brought news of freedom to enslaved black people in Galveston, Texas.

“It’s always good to be able to educate and connect with the community,” said Lexis Figuereo, Founder of Saratoga Black Lives Matter.

Planned Parenthood had a table at the event, offering information about their services. The group’s director of organizing, Nicole Margiasso, said in addition to acknowledging the history of Juneteenth, Planned Parenthood is actively fighting for justice alongside people of color as they provide reproductive care.

“[Juneteenth] also is about the continued fight for liberation, and all forms of liberation. Planned Parenthood is really proud to be here in solidarity with that,” Margiasso said.