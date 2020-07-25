Saratoga bar employee tests positive for coronavirus

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – An employee of Caroline Street’s Bourbon Room has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Saratoga County Public Health Department.

However, the exposure is considered low-risk as the staff member was wearing a mask at all times.

The employee had worked worked on Thursday, July 16, Friday July 17 and Saturday July 18 from 5:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Health officials say anyone who visited the bar on those dates should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-1, and contact their health care provider for a diagnostic test.

People who do not have access to a healthcare provider can contact the Saratoga County COVID-19 Hotline at 518-855-2276. Additionally, anyone can get a diagnostic test at the test sites listed here.

