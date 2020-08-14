Saratoga bar and restaurant Siro’s closed until further notice

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Siro’s, a bar and restaurant in Saratoga Springs, has been closed until further notice.

Saratoga Springs Commissioner Robin Dalton has said the closure is due to improper documentation being filed for their required Chapter 136 Eating & Drinking license.

However, Siro’s owner Scott Solomon insists the establishment hasn’t opened this year and had merely had a few people come privately to watch the races. Solomon has declined to give any further comment at this time.

The code for temporary outdoor eating and drinking permits in Saratoga Springs can be viewed here.

