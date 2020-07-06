Saratoga Automobile Museum to reopen with new exhibit

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WTEN) – The Saratoga Automobile Museum will reopen to the public on Monday, from 10 am. The museum, which is located in Saratoga Springs State Park, will be operating under New York Forward Phase Four guidelines.

A new exhibit is also being launched alongside the reopening. “Dyson Racing, The Private Collection showcases cars that were part of the history and legacy of the Poughkeepsie racing outfit and its owner, Rob Dyson.

A main draw for Museum visitors will be the Dyson Racing 1984 Porsche 962, which won at Lime Rock Park and was the first private race team 962 made available from Porsche.

“The Saratoga Automobile Museum is honored to showcase these iconic race cars from Rob Dyson’s collection to the community. The Museum thanks Rob and his team for bringing these special vehicles to the Museum. We are certain that these cars will inspire those who come through our door, especially in a time when people need inspiration. The Museum will also be following all New York State and CDC COVID-19 regulations to ensure the highest safety for our visitors, staff, and volunteers when we reopen.” Carly Connors

Executive director, The Saratoga Automobile Museum

Vehicles on display for the exhibit include:

1913 Isotta Fraschini Tipo IM

1929 Ford Model A Phaeton

1931 Ford Model A Five-Window Coupe

1956 Willy’s Jeep CJ-3B Fire Truck

1960s Mel Kenyon Midget #61

1961 Cooper Climax T-54

1965 AC Bristol Cobra

1967 AAR Eagle #42

1974 Datsun 510 #18

1974 Carling Black Label McLaren M16C/D IndyCar #73- driven by David Hobbs

1975 McLaren M16E Gatorade #2- driven by Johnny Rutherford

1984 Porsche 962-101 #16

2001 Lola EX-275-MG AER #20

2009-2011 Lola B09/86 #16

To allow for physical distancing, total Museum capacity has been reduced to 25 percent.

Timed admission tickets are available for purchase online and will allow visitors to reserve a specific date and time to enter the Museum, alleviating congestion in the front lobby and throughout the Museum.

Museum members who receive complimentary admission will be given the opportunity to place their ticket reservation in advance of the general public.

Walk-In admissions are welcome but will be limited. Please use social distancing when coming to the Museum’s visitor’s entrance.

Visitors and staff must wear face masks and practice social distancing while in the Museum.

Increased cleaning and disinfection will take place both within Museum spaces and office areas, while protective clear acrylic shields have been installed at the Museum admission desk and at the check-out counter in the Museum Gift Shop.

Additionally, staff offices, spaces, and schedules have been adjusted to accommodate physical distancing. All employees and volunteers will be given a health screening assessment each day prior to entering the Museum.

For more information about COVID-19 safety procedures, please visit the Saratoga Automobile Museum website.

