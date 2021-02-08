Santabarbara holds 9th Valentines for Vets program

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Assemblyman Santabarbara is hosting the 9th annual ‘Valentines for Vets’ program. The assemblyman says the program is a chance to give a special thanks to local heroes in the community.

The program entails students at a number of schools creating Valentine’s Day “THANK YOU” cards, which are then delivered to local veterans. Since the program started, students have been provided an opportunity to show gratitude and appreciation to veterans while learning more about their service to our country.

This year, Santabarbara is asking for help to ensure another year of success. Due to COVID restrictions, cards will be distributed to local schools and a downloadable version is available on Santabarbara’s webpage so kids can participate while social distancing. To make the card at home, print it out in color then drop it off or mail it to Santabarbara’s district office. If your computer allows, you can also digitally “paint” the card and e-mail it back to him.

Even though students will not be presenting the cards in-person to local veterans at a special ceremony like in previous years, Assemblyman Santabarbara says he will make sure the cards are collected and then distributed to veterans on Valentine’s Day.

Any children, schools, youth groups or veteran organizations interested in participating in the program can visit Assemblyman Santabarbara’s website or contact his office for more information at 518-382-2941.

To drop off your card or send it through the mail, either address it to or visit Assemblyman Santabarbara’s office at 433 State Street, Schenectady, NY 12305.

Or, you can download a card from Assemblyman Santabarbara’s website.