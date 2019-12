ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Up on the seventh floor of Albany Med is Camp Amedore and that’s where Santa paid a visit on Friday to the kids who are too sick to leave the hospital.

Kids enjoy a music show as they wait for Santa to appear.

It’s all thanks to Cisco Systems, who manages the amazing system that allowed Santa, who was at his workshop at the north pole, to ask the kids what they want for Christmas. It’s called the “Santa Connection“ and it’s been a tradition at Albany med for the last five years.