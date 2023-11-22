ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sleigh bells are ringing at Colonie Center! Pictures with Santa are available now until December 24th.

Last year, Colonie Center unveiled his new workshop set. If you want to meet Santa, photo hours are Monday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 6:00 p.m. From December 15th through the 23rd, he’ll be in the workshop daily from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. And on Christmas Eve, he’ll have shortened hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Colonie Center will be hosting three nights for the four-legged members of your family to take photos with Santa. The opportunity is available on November 29th, December 6th, and December 13th from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

New this year, Colonie Center will host a sensory friendly Santa experience on Sunday, December 10th from 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. It’s available by reservation online.