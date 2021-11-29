Santa Claus to make his rounds at the Aviation Mall through December

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jingle bells, jingle bells, Santa’s on his way…to JCPenny. And you don’t have to wait until Christmas to get a photo with him.

Santa Claus is set to make his rounds at the Aviation Mall this month, starting Dec. 2. The big man in red will be saying hello to guests from in front of JCPenny. Walk-up visits and photo sessions will be allowed, but reservations are recommended to make sure that every kid who wants to tell Santa their holiday wishes has their chance.

Reservations can be made online. Santa is visiting in cooperation with holiday photography company Cherry Hill Programs. Disinfection and cleaning procedures are getting a boost to keep things safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not every day leading up to Christmas is the same. Santa will be at the mall until Christmas Eve, with some special events along the way.

Dec. 12 is “Santa Cares” day. The event is held for children with sensory disabilities, in cooperation with Autism Speaks.

The very next day, Dec. 13, is pet night. Families can bring their cats and dogs to get a photo with Santa. Pet owners are asked to use the mall entrance closest to Planet Fitness.