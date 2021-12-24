Santa Claus coming to town a night early for Cohoes Firefighters ‘Cheers for Children’

FILE – Santa Claus waves during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 28, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Santa Claus is coming to town a night early. Firefighters, volunteers, and the big man himself will be hand delivering Christmas gifts to families in need Friday night.

A convoy of fire engines will don Christmas lights and other holiday decorations as they travel across Cohoes to distribute Christmas toys and cheer to low-income housing developments in town. The parade begins at 5p.m. Santa will be bringing these presents to children who may not have received them otherwise.

‘Cheers for Children’ collects donations and helps provide gifts for dozens of families every holiday season.