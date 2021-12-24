Santa Claus coming to town a night early for Cohoes Firefighters ‘Cheers for Children’

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Santa Claus waves during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 28, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Santa Claus is coming to town a night early. Firefighters, volunteers, and the big man himself will be hand delivering Christmas gifts to families in need Friday night.

A convoy of fire engines will don Christmas lights and other holiday decorations as they travel across Cohoes to distribute Christmas toys and cheer to low-income housing developments in town. The parade begins at 5p.m. Santa will be bringing these presents to children who may not have received them otherwise.

‘Cheers for Children’ collects donations and helps provide gifts for dozens of families every holiday season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Search NEWS10