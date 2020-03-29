Santa Barbra Zoo welcomes baby giraffe, Twiga

Courtesy: Santa Barbra Zoo

(CNN) — Meet Twiga {twee-gah}, the newest member of the Santa Barbara Zoo in California!

The baby giraffe was born Friday to first-time mom Adia and eighth-time father Michael.

Twiga is very special because he is part of a program that helps ensure the survival of his species.

Twiga’s father, Michael, has helped spread his rare, valuable genes for keeping the Masai Giraffe population genetically diverse and healthy.

The new baby weighs just over 125 pounds and is six feet tall!

He will eventually grow up to 19 feet and weigh over 4,000 pounds by the time he is an adult.

