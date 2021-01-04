Sand Lake man arrested for sexual abuse of a minor

NEW LEBANON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Jan. 1, New York State Police arrested William E. Ubrich, 45, of Sand Lake for Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, a class D felony, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class A misdemeanor.

Investigation by the New York State Police in conjunction with the Columbia County Child Advocacy Center determined Ubrich sexually abused a victim under the age of 11.

Ubrich was arraigned before the Town of Claverack Court and remanded to the Columbia County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond. Ubrich is next scheduled to appear before the town of New Lebanon Court on Jan. 4, at 10 a.m.