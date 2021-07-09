Sand Lake Center for the Arts ‘Christmas in July’ event Saturday, July 10

WEST SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Sand Lake Center for the Arts (SLCA) is holding a “Christmas in July” event Saturday, July 10 from 12-4 p.m. at its facility, 2880 New York 43, Averill Park.

SLCA said they scheduled the event after December festivities were missed last year. The event will have crafts, games, and performances. There is also an opportunity to meet Santa Claus, they said.

“Holiday activities make Sand Lake Center for the Arts a December destination – our seasonal play, craft fair, and visits with Santa are all part of the holiday season here,” said Board President Barbara Neu Berti. “We all missed these wonderful annual traditions last year so much, we wanted to bring them back as soon as we could.”

Crafts for kids will include cookie, mask, and ornament making as well as elf bowling, candy cane ring toss, pin the shades on Santa, and Christmas tree planting.

The Matinee Theatre Players will be performing “Who Needs a Little Christmas!” The family-friendly play written by Karleen Hayden will begin at 1 p.m.