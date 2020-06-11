Sam’s Club to launch curbside pickup nationwide

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA/CNN) — Retail warehouse giant Sam’s Club will launch curbside pickup nationwide by the end of June, the members-only retail club announced in a release on Thursday.

The chain-wide, contact-free service will allow customers to order online, schedule a time for pickup, and have the items delivered directly to their vehicle.

Curbside pickup from the Walmart-owned bulk retailer will be free for Plus-level members and is expected to be available at all 597 clubs by the end of June. Non-Plus members can use the service at no cost for a limited time, but pick-up times will be limited.

“While free Curbside Pickup is a new Plus member benefit, we recognize all of our members are looking for contact-free shopping options as part of the current environment. … We are going to temporarily make the service available for every member and do what we can to help them get the products they need, when and how they want them.” Lance de la Rosa

Sam’s Club COO

Sam’s Club said it has been piloting curbside pickup at 16 stores with “positive results from busy families and business owners.”

Here’s how the company says it works:

After setting up an account, members place orders via the Sam’s Club app or website. Products marked “Pick up in Club” are eligible.

Members will then complete an online shopping list, select a pickup time, and checkout. Same-day pickup is available.

Upon arrival, members will use one of the designated pickup spots, and a Sam’s Club associate will load items into their cars.

Plus members can pick up orders from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays to Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Non-Plus can pick up orders from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Sam’s Club is also continuing to offer a “concierge service” for seniors and high-risk customers every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., along with “Hero Hours” for healthcare workers and first responders every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

