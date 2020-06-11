Sam’s Club launches curbside pickup nationwide

(CNN) — Retail warehouse giant Sam’s Club is launching curbside pickup across the nation.

The company announced on Wednesday that the contact free pickup experience will be available chain-wide.

The service features online ordering with delivery right to customers’ vehicles.

It is set to be available at all 597 clubs by the end of this month, free of charge for plus level members.

Plus members can put in curbside pickup orders between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

